Construction worker seriously injured in Peoria after being hit by water truck

A construction worker is hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a water truck. The driver remained on scene.



A construction employee is hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a water truck at a construction site in Peoria.

According to Peoria Police, the pedestrian crash happened near the intersection of 135th Avenue and Blackstone Lane.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Arizona Department of Transportation lists a series of tips to stay safe while driving through work zones, including simple things such as slowing down and obeying signs and flaggers.