Contestants wanted: Jay Leno brings back 'You Bet Your Life' on FOX 10

Coming this fall, Jay Leno hosts a new version of the classic game show You Bet Your Life on FOX 10!

"I think it’s going to be a lot of fun because it’s not a show you can write jokes for and prepare for, and unlike The Tonight Show, this show is a little different," said Leno. "There’s no politics!"

Leno's co-host is Kevin Eubanks.

Just like the original, Leno will continue the show's tradition of notoriously funny interviews and banter with each contestant. Two strangers will compete for the opportunity to win prize money by correctly answering questions about a range of categories.

"It’s just comedy, no politics," said Leno. "We’re going to have headlines. We’re going to open the show with a few headlines every night because those are always funny."

He’s looking for contestants from all across the country to bring to LA and potentially win some big bucks! Go to youbetyourlife.com to apply.

"We come on Sept. 13," said Leno. "Give it a shot."

