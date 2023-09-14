Coolidge schools on lockdown, police searching for 'armed and dangerous' fugitive

All schools in Coolidge have been placed on lockdown as police search for a fugitive who is considered to be "armed and dangerous."

Police are asking the public to avoid areas west of 10th Place and Vah Ki Inn Road.

"Multiple agencies are searching for a fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous," police wrote on Facebook. "If you see any suspicious activity in the city, notify our department immediately."

Police haven't released any further details on the suspect.

Area where the incident is happening:

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.