Coronavirus: Princess cruise ship kept offshore now allowed to dock in Oakland

The Grand Princess cruise carying about 3,500 passengers and crew members kept off the San Francisco shores will now be allowed to dock Oakland, according to the cruise line.

Princess Cruises said the ship will dock at the Port of Oakland some time on Monday, citing the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The time on Monday is yet to determined. The company had first tweeted the ship would dock on Sunday, but then changed its plans late Saturday night.

Oakland Councilman Larry Reid told the Chronicle that the disembarking will take place at the Ports America site.

Princess Cruises also tweeted that the passengers who require acute medical treatment will be taken to hospitals in California. Other passengers will get off the ship after that.

Passengers who live in California will go to a federally operated facility within the state, like Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, for testing and isolation, as per the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

Non-Californians will be taken by the federal government to facilities in other states, the cruise line tweeted.

The crew will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, the company said.

A total of 21 people tested positive for the coronavirus on this particular ship, Vice President Mike Pence announced on Friday. One passenger who is critically ill, but not infected with coronavirus, was taken off the ship via U.S. Coast Guard early Saturday morning.

Oakland City Councilman Larry Reid also told the Mercury News that the federal government is setting up a command center at the Marriott Convention Center and flying in extra U.S. Marshals to help out and take people to their final destinations.

On Saturday, the coronavirus outbreak in California reached to more 100 cases, with six new patients diagnosed in San Francisco and eight in Santa Clara County. More than 60 people in the Bay Area have tested positive for the coronavirus, including a faculty member at Stanford and an employee of the FBI.

The ship supposed to have docked at the Port of San Francisco on Saturday but has been held in international waters since Wednesday night after a 71-year-old Placer County man on a previous trip tested positive for coronavirus and died.

He was the first coronavirus-related death in California.