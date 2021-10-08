Costume stores struggle to keep with with demand this Halloween season

Halloween is right around the corner, and for 2021, many forms of celebration are back in full swing, after people stayed home and socially distanced in 2020.

As a result, costume stores are enjoying good business. So good, in fact, that a lot of stores are left with bare shelves, with stores across the country selling out of the more popular styles, due in some cases to shipping delays.

"I have had orders out for over a month, and I just got a small shipment in today," said Fun Costumes owner Angela Ott.



Ott, whose store is located in Mesa, said at this time in 2020, she sold very few costumes. This year, she can barely keep up.

"It has been more busy this year compared to even prior years," said Ott.

Ott, however, still has plenty of variety costumes in stock.

"I have the Addams family, Friday the 13th and some Chuckie, but that is pretty much all I have in my new stock this year," said Ott.

Meanwhile, some of the more popular costumes are still on backorder.

"I have a lot of people asking for things. I say 'no, I have it on order,' and I just feel bad telling that story to people, but I don’t know when I am gonna get it in, or even get it in stock," said Ott.

Ott, however, said she is doing the best she can, and she also said it is always a treat to help customers to pick out something fun, and hopefully something a little scary as well.

"I think everybody just anxious to go out and do something fun," said Ott.

