Couple wanted in North Carolina killing arrested in Phoenix

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 9:15 AM MST, Maricopa County
9
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 6:28 AM MST until WED 9:30 AM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
until WED 8:00 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from WED 5:56 AM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 7:00 AM MST, Deer Valley
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 7:45 AM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 7:30 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle

Couple wanted in North Carolina killing arrested in Phoenix

By Associated Press and Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
article

PHOENIX - A fugitive couple wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in North Carolina six months ago were arrested Tuesday in Arizona, federal authorities said.

U.S. Marshals Service officials said 62-year-old Eric Parker and 50-year-old Tangela Parker were taken into custody in Phoenix.

Authorities said the couple had been on the run since Jan. 13.

The Parkers are suspects in the death of Phelifia Marlow, who was shot at a furniture plant in Hickory, North Carolina a few days after a workplace dispute.

U.S. Marshals said they worked over 30 leads stretching across eight states before developing information that the Parkers were staying at a Phoenix residence under the fake names of Jason and Elizabeth Reardon.

"Today marks six months since the tragic murder of Phelifia Marlow," said Chris Edge, Acting U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina. "I hope on this day, Phelifia’s family may find closure in knowing the Parkers have been apprehended and will finally answer for their crimes against a beloved North Carolinian."

The couple was arrested and face extradition to North Carolina.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.