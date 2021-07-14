Couple wanted in North Carolina killing arrested in Phoenix

article

A fugitive couple wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in North Carolina six months ago were arrested Tuesday in Arizona, federal authorities said.

U.S. Marshals Service officials said 62-year-old Eric Parker and 50-year-old Tangela Parker were taken into custody in Phoenix.

Authorities said the couple had been on the run since Jan. 13.

The Parkers are suspects in the death of Phelifia Marlow, who was shot at a furniture plant in Hickory, North Carolina a few days after a workplace dispute.

U.S. Marshals said they worked over 30 leads stretching across eight states before developing information that the Parkers were staying at a Phoenix residence under the fake names of Jason and Elizabeth Reardon.

"Today marks six months since the tragic murder of Phelifia Marlow," said Chris Edge, Acting U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina. "I hope on this day, Phelifia’s family may find closure in knowing the Parkers have been apprehended and will finally answer for their crimes against a beloved North Carolinian."

The couple was arrested and face extradition to North Carolina.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.