AMBER Alert: Arizona mother, toddler missing after visit from child services

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 7:23 PM MST until TUE 10:30 PM MST, Coconino County
6
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 8:52 PM MST until TUE 9:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 8:29 PM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Breaking News

AMBER Alert: Arizona mother, toddler missing after visit from child services

Published 
Updated just in
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Fallon Costello, 27, and her daughter Paytan Costello, 2 article

Fallon Costello, 27, and her daughter Paytan Costello, 2

SURPRISE, Ariz. - A mother and her child reportedly went missing from a bedroom window during a visit from the Department of Child Safety (DCS) on Tuesday and an AMBER Alert has been issued.

Fallon Costello, 27, and her daughter Paytan Costello, 2, were last seen at their home near Greenway and Reems roads while they had (DCS) visiting.

"Costello and her daughter left the residence unbeknownst to DCS Investigators through a bedroom window," the Surprise Police Department said.

Fallon was last seen wearing a pink top and black pants. Payton was last seen wearing a purple nightgown.

Just after noon Tuesday, the mother and daughter were seen near their home getting into a newer model white Dodge Caravan with a sticker in the front passenger window, the police department said.

Fallon Costello, 27, and her daughter Paytan Costello, 2.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Surprise Police at 623-222-4000 or 623-222-TIPS. You can also email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov. Reference incident No. 210702647.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: