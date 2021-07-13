AMBER Alert: Arizona mother, toddler missing after visit from child services

article

A mother and her child reportedly went missing from a bedroom window during a visit from the Department of Child Safety (DCS) on Tuesday and an AMBER Alert has been issued.

Fallon Costello, 27, and her daughter Paytan Costello, 2, were last seen at their home near Greenway and Reems roads while they had (DCS) visiting.

"Costello and her daughter left the residence unbeknownst to DCS Investigators through a bedroom window," the Surprise Police Department said.

Fallon was last seen wearing a pink top and black pants. Payton was last seen wearing a purple nightgown.

Just after noon Tuesday, the mother and daughter were seen near their home getting into a newer model white Dodge Caravan with a sticker in the front passenger window, the police department said.

Fallon Costello, 27, and her daughter Paytan Costello, 2.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Surprise Police at 623-222-4000 or 623-222-TIPS. You can also email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov. Reference incident No. 210702647.

