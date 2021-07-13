Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix Police release body-cam video, details on June 29 police shooting

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Image from a Phoenix Police Officer's body-worn camera during a June officer-involved shooting. article

Image from a Phoenix Police Officer's body-worn camera during a June officer-involved shooting.

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department released details and body-worn camera video from a police shooting on the night of June 29.

In the July 13 report, the department describes the shooting that injured a 77-year-old man after he reportedly fired a gun at officers.

On that Tuesday night, two officers responded to the area of 9th and Turney avenues for reports of an activation of a home's burglar alarm at around 10:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they heard the alarm going off. One officer went around the home to check for signs of a break-in, and the other looked at the front screen door and noticed the main front door was open.

Both officers knocked on the door, announced they were there and used their flashlights. When no one answered, they attempted to contact neighbors but no one answered the door knocks either.

Watch the YouTube video - Viewer discretion is advised.

"Twelve minutes into the call, the two officers requested an additional officer as they weighed their decision to enter the residence. The third officer arrived about 4 minutes later. The third officer is briefed on what was known at the time. He then knocked and announced his presence loudly," the department said.

That's when the three officers saw a man in the home walk into the front room.

"The man was armed with a gun and pointed the gun at officers as he walked toward the front door. Officers yelled out to each other about the gun and all three officers attempted to find cover. The man walked to the front door and shot at the officers," the department said.

Two of the officers shot back at the man, hitting him. The man retreated back into his home, but when officers commanded him to come back out, he came out and that's when they gave him medical help.

The man was identified as 77-year-old Ernest Kaufmann, the homeowner. He was treated for several days in the hospital and is expected to be OK.

He could face aggravated assault charges pending a review of the incident by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

The weapon believed to be used to fire at officers was found inside the home.

The department is using an outside team to investigate whether or not the actions of the officers were aligned with department policy.

"Conclusions about whether the actions of the officers are consistent with department policy and the law will not be made until all facts are known and the investigation is complete. An internal investigation by the Professional Standard Bureau is currently underway, in addition to a criminal investigation. Once the criminal investigation is complete it will then be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office," the department said.

