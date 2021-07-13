Expand / Collapse search
Developing

Glendale Police involved in officer-involved shooting near 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

SkyFOX over an officer-involved shooting in Glendale on July 13

The Glendale Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 13. The incident happened near 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Glendale Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 13.

The incident happened near 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

No details have been released, however, the department says no officers so suspects were injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

