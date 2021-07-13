Arizona police arrest 40 in child sex crimes operation

Authorities say 40 men have been arrested in connection to an operation targeting child sex crimes in the Valley.

The Tempe Police Department says it partnered with Homeland Security, the FBI, the attorney general's office, and Phoenix, Mesa, and Scottsdale Police for "Operation Behind the Mask," an undercover operation targeting child sex crimes and human trafficking.

"Throughout the operational period, undercover detectives placed ads on websites commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts," police said on July 13. "The suspects reportedly solicited and/or brokered deals for various sex acts and were subsequently arrested."

Police say the suspects arrested range in ages from 20 to 64.

If you have information about someone being trafficked, contact your local police department or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888, or visit humantraffickinghotline.org.

