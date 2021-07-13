Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
3
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Suns warn against fan violence after reports of brawl at Road Game Rally

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Phoenix Suns
FOX 10 Phoenix

Suns investigating reports of brawl at Road Game Rally

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Suns are reminding fans to represent the team and the Valley the right way as they continue their pursuit for a championship in the NBA Finals.

The Suns say they are investigating reports of a fight during Sunday's Road Game Rally at Phoenix Suns Arena.

"Violence and action intended to incite violence has no place anywhere," the team tweeted on July 12. "For those who stepped out of line at Sunday's Road Game Rally, we're investigating what took place and will take appropriate action with our partners in law enforcement."

"Revel in the excitement of the Suns and the 2021 NBA Finals," the team continued. "Cheer loudly. Wear your gear proudly. And show respect for your fellow NBA fans no matter who they rep."

Another Road Game Rally will be held on Wednesday night at Chase Field.

The Suns play Game 4 in Milwaukee against the Bucks and lead the NBA Finals 2-1.

Latest Phoenix Suns news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: