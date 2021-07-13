Suns warn against fan violence after reports of brawl at Road Game Rally

The Phoenix Suns are reminding fans to represent the team and the Valley the right way as they continue their pursuit for a championship in the NBA Finals.

The Suns say they are investigating reports of a fight during Sunday's Road Game Rally at Phoenix Suns Arena.

"Violence and action intended to incite violence has no place anywhere," the team tweeted on July 12. "For those who stepped out of line at Sunday's Road Game Rally, we're investigating what took place and will take appropriate action with our partners in law enforcement."

"Revel in the excitement of the Suns and the 2021 NBA Finals," the team continued. "Cheer loudly. Wear your gear proudly. And show respect for your fellow NBA fans no matter who they rep."

Another Road Game Rally will be held on Wednesday night at Chase Field.

The Suns play Game 4 in Milwaukee against the Bucks and lead the NBA Finals 2-1.

