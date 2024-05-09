Man sentenced to life in prison for Mesa double murders

A man convicted of a double murder in Mesa has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said on May 9 that Aaron Thomas received two consecutive natural life sentences for the murders of Mottio Paschal, 32, and Makinley Charnoski, 24.

On Jan. 28, 2022, a woman called 911 saying two people had been shot near Alma School Road and Main Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found Paschal and Charnoski dead.

Investigators say they identified a person who said they drove Thomas to the scene on the night of the murders.

"That person admitted to driving Thomas to the area to purchase ‘pills,’" police said. "He also said that Thomas came running back to this car with a black backpack and was wearing a black hoodie and jeans on the night of the murders."

Aaron Thomas

Police later arrested Thomas at his home in Laveen. Thomas allegedly admitted to being in the area on the night of the murders, but denied entering the home where the victims were found dead.

"During their investigation, police were able to obtain DNA from a retaining wall that the defendant had touched while fleeing the home," MCAO said. "Police also found video footage from inside the home, the driveway, nearby residences, and businesses that placed the defendant at the scene of the crime."

Prosecutors say Thomas planned the murders and acquired a gun, gloves and a mask before going to the victim's house to buy drugs.

"As soon as the victim opened the door and turned his back to him, Thomas, without saying a word, raised his handgun and began shooting the victim in the back," MCAO said. "As Thomas was about to leave with the stolen drugs, a second victim started screaming, begging for her life. Once again, without hesitation, he shot her multiple times before shooting the first victim again at point-blank range."

Last December, Thomas was found guilty of murder, armed robbery and burglary.

"In two minutes, this man killed two people in such a cold-blooded, calculated way, making prison for the rest of his life the right place for him to be," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said.

Map of area where the murders happened