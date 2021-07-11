MCSO continues search for husband, father of 4 who went missing in Bartlett Lake

article

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a witness saw a man go underwater at Bartlett Lake on Saturday and never come back up during a monsoon storm.

On Saturday night, the man reportedly went underwater near the dam.

The search began once reports came in and as of Tuesday, the man still hasn't been found and family, of course, is extremely concerned.

The family identifies the missing man as Naseer Mohammed, a loving father of four girls who was always there for someone.

"We struggle a lot where we are right now," said Mohammed Mohsin, his brother, who stands with their other brother Ahmed Mohammed.

They watched as dive teams search for their brother in the lake.

On Saturday, they say Mohammed was in a kayak on the lake while his girls, wife and mom watched onshore when a monsoon roared in.

"The last my mom's seeing him, he was just waving his hands and it was a heavy storm and heavy rain," Mohsin said.

They say he was a good swimmer but the storm was too strong.

Naseer worked in IT and was his family's only source of income.

Search efforts by the sheriff's office

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office dive teams are out conducting searches about 20-30 deep off the boat ramp.

The sheriff’s office says they’ve used helicopters and underwater robotic vehicles when divers needed breaks.

