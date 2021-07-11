MCSO continues search for husband, father of 4 who went missing in Bartlett Lake

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 4:58 PM MST until TUE 5:30 PM MST, Pinal County
11
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 4:14 PM MST until TUE 7:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 4:25 PM MST until TUE 7:30 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 3:21 PM MST until TUE 6:30 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 4:38 PM MST until TUE 7:45 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 5:30 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 5:15 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 5:45 PM MST, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

MCSO continues search for husband, father of 4 who went missing in Bartlett Lake

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Naseer Mohammed went missing in Bartlett Lake on July 10. Photo courtesy of Mohammed Mohsin article

Naseer Mohammed went missing in Bartlett Lake on July 10. Photo courtesy of Mohammed Mohsin

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a witness saw a man go underwater at Bartlett Lake on Saturday and never come back up during a monsoon storm.

On Saturday night, the man reportedly went underwater near the dam

The search began once reports came in and as of Tuesday, the man still hasn't been found and family, of course, is extremely concerned.

The family identifies the missing man as Naseer Mohammed, a loving father of four girls who was always there for someone.

"We struggle a lot where we are right now," said Mohammed Mohsin, his brother, who stands with their other brother Ahmed Mohammed.

They watched as dive teams search for their brother in the lake.

On Saturday, they say Mohammed was in a kayak on the lake while his girls, wife and mom watched onshore when a monsoon roared in.

"The last my mom's seeing him, he was just waving his hands and it was a heavy storm and heavy rain," Mohsin said.

They say he was a good swimmer but the storm was too strong.

Naseer worked in IT and was his family's only source of income.

Search efforts by the sheriff's office

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office dive teams are out conducting searches about 20-30 deep off the boat ramp.

The sheriff’s office says they’ve used helicopters and underwater robotic vehicles when divers needed breaks.

