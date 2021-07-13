Man's body found in a Phoenix river bottom near 24th Street and Riverview Drive

article

A man's body was found in the Salt River on Tuesday night, says the Phoenix Fire Department.

The department received reports of a body in the river near 24th Street and Riverview Drive in Phoenix. That's where they found an unidentified man in the water, says Phoenix firefighter and department spokesperson David Ramirez.

The Phoenix Police Department will be investigating the incident.

