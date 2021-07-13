Suspect in custody, no officers hurt in Glendale Police shooting

Police say a suspect is in custody and no officers are hurt following a shooting in Glendale.

According to Glendale Police, an officer was driving away from a police station just after 3 p.m. on July 13 near 83rd Avenue and Maryland and noticed a vehicle was driving recklessly – the officer observed the vehicle hit a curb, street light and street sign.

The officer then called 911 to report the collision and followed the vehicle down a canal.

The suspect then got out of the car while it was moving near 79th Avenue and Missouri. The car crashed into the canal and the officer confronted the suspect who pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the officer.

The officer was not hit and returned fire but did not hit the suspect.

The suspect ran from the area and the officer lost sight of him. The suspect then stole a bicycle in a nearby park and left the area.

A perimeter was set up and a K-9 team was brought to the scene and located the bicycle and some of the suspect's clothing that he left behind.

The suspect, identified as a 24-year-old man, was eventually taken into custody near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Police said no one was injured.

