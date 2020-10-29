Couples changing their wedding plans as COVID-19 pandemic continues

It's a sign of the times, as couples to-be change with the times.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many couples are having to change the way they plan a wedding. Some have decided to elope, while others are holding a smaller wedding.

"The majority are a lot more backyard weddings, where they can have more control over the venue and what they want to do, and a little bit more of a smaller intimate gathering," said Lara Jacobs, a wedding planner with Laki Events & Design.

Many couples have had to cancel, postpone, or just downsize. Jacobs says she’s noticed the pandemic has helped couples put things into perspective.

"With everything going on, we do really find that our couples are honing in on what’s important, and that’s each other and getting married and still having their special day," said Jacobs.

Miranda McArthur and Ryan Tobin tied the knot just a few weeks ago. The original date was set for April 2020. They ultimately made the decision to postpone it for October.

"We took a look at what the year had already brought to us, and 2020 has been a difficult year," said McArthur. "We did have family members who did get the coronavirus. We lost a groomsman, so there was this realization that life is short, and we wanted to move forward with our marriage and wedding this year."

Their guest list went from 150+ people to just 38.

"We had some difficult conversations to say 'sorry, I invited you to the wedding but now we’re downsizing,' but then when we look at the folks who were in attendance, they were the people who are near and dear to us," said McArthur.

They say, they wouldn’t have changed a thing.

"I think Ryan and I got to focus a lot on each other than some other couples get to when they’re trying to run around and talk to everybody," said McArthur.