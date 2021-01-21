Court document reveal new details surrounding crash involving son of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb

Court documents obtained by FOX 10 reveal additional details surrounding a crash involving the son of incumbent Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

According to the documents, 20-year-old Cooper Jones Lamb surrendered himself into the custody of law enforcement on the afternoon of Jan. 20. The incident happened on Jul. 8, in the area of Gary and Judd Roads, which is located to the west of Johnson Ranch in Pinal County.

Investigators say at the time of the crash, Lamb was driving a black 2015 Chevrolet Sonic, and was heading north on Gary Road at about 50 to 52 miles per hour. The victim, meanwhile, was on a mountain bike on Gary Road. The speed limit on Gary Road is 35 miles per hour.

Lamb, according to court documents, failed to negotiate a slight left curve in the roadway, and collided with the rear tire of the mountain bike. This caused the victim to strike the windshield and roof of the car Lamb was driving at the time. The victim was then ejected onto the dirt shoulder.

The 59-year-old victim, investigators say, was later taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and was later found to have suffered a cervical spinal fracture, a leg fracture, and numerous other lacerations. Lamb was not hurt in the crash.

Investigators say a drug recognition expert evaluated Lamb at the scene of the crash, and based on the evaluation, Lamb was taken to processing for possible drug impairment.

According to the documents, a subsequent analysis of Lamb's blood samples by the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the National Medical Services Laboratory shows the presence of Etizolam, a metabolite of Etizolam, and Alprazolam.

According to a document released in March 2020 by the Drug Enforcement Administation, Etizolam is a drug that is chemically related to a class of substances known as benzodiazepines, which are commonly used to treat insomnia and anxiety. While Benzodiazepines are widely prescribed drugs, etizolam is not approved for medical use in the United States, and is used as a recreational substance within the U.S. The drug, however, is not currently controlled under the Controlled Substances Act.

Alprazolam, according to a document released in December 2019 by the Drug Enforcement Administation, is also known as Xanax. Xanax, as a class of drugs known as benzodiazepines, is a drug that is controlled under the Controlled Substances Act.

Based on the drug recognition expert's evaluation and the blood sample analysis, investigators believe Lamb was impaired at the time of the crash.

According to court documents, Lamb is accused of aggravated assault with serious physical injury, as well as use/possession of a dangerous drug, both felonies. A judge has placed Lamb on supervised release. An arraignment hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 25.

