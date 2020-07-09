MCSO: Son of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb arrested in connection to crash

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Jan. 20 that Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son was arrested in connection to a crash that left a bicyclist badly injured.

According to a statement released to FOX 10 by MCSO, 20-year-old Cooper Lamb was arrested and booked into jail after toxicology results showed he was impaired while driving a car that hit a bicyclist last year in Pinal County.

The bicyclist suffered severe injuries.

After the crash happened on July 8, 2019, Sheriff Lamb asked MCSO to take over the investigation to avoid a conflict of interest.

"At the direction of the Sheriff, a request was made for Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the investigation to avoid any potential conflict of interest," read a portion of the statement. "The driver of the vehicle was processed for potential impairment, a warrant to draw blood was authorized and blood evidence acquired."

Cooper Lamb is accused of aggravated assault and possession of drugs.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office website, Mark Lamb became Pinal County's sheriff in 2017.

