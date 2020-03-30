COVID-19 changing the way homes are bought and sold

As COVID-19 continues to spread, realtors, buyers and sellers have all had to change the way they do business.

"I had made the decision to sell it back in December to sell it In March. I went ahead with the plan despite everything going on, with the hopes someone would purchase the home before things got too bad," said Kayla Bieber, who put her Peoria home on the market five days ago.

With recent uncertainties and the stay-at-home order that was issued by Governor Doug Ducey on Monday, Bieber is unsure when she will get a bite.

Bieber's realtor, Ryan Gamlin, says despite everything, the business of real estate is still doing well. He says the numbers for active listings are up from even a week ago.

"People are still buying and selling, and we will probably see a downturn in transactions happening, but people are still making life decisions," said Gamlin.

Gamlin says he is thankful he is still listed as an essential business, because there are so many people still looking to buy and sell at the moment.

Meanwhile, Bieber hopes she can get momentum, sooner rather than later.

"Whether it’s now or six months from now, I’m sure my home will sell," said Bieber. "It’s a beautiful home. It may not be in the timing I was expecting."