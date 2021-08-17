Expand / Collapse search
COVID-19 outbreaks close schools in 3 small Texas districts

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Three small Texas school districts have shut down because of so many cases of COVID-19 this week.

The Iraan-Sheffield district in west Texas closed all three campuses for two weeks and canceled the first football game of the season. 

The nearly 350-student district south of Midland started school on Aug. 10. It did not say how many positive COVID-19 cases have been reported.

Families in the district were encouraged to quarantine during the two-week break.

There is no virtual or home learning option for the students.

Bloomberg ISD near Texarkana is closed until Monday due to staff shortages. Too many teachers and staff are sick with COVID-19.

Waskom ISD in east Texas closed its elementary campus until Monday for the same reason.

Texas, Florida accounting for nearly 40% of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S.

The CDC said Texas and Florida make up 40% of new COVID-19 hospitalizations across the country.