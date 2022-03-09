Expand / Collapse search
Cow wanders onto 210 Freeway in Lake View Terrace area

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2:08PM
Pets and Animals
FOX 11

Cow on the loose: Officials attempt to wrangle up bovine on 210 Freeway

Stu Mundel reports from up in SkyFOX from Lakeview Terrace

LOS ANGELES - A cow made its way onto the 210 Freeway in the Lake View Terrace area Wednesday afternoon. SkyFOX was live over the scene as Animal Control and California Highway Patrol worked to corral the animal to safety.

Cow wanders onto 210 Freeway

A cow made its way onto the 210 Freeway Wednesday afternoon in the Lakeview Terrace area. Animal control and California Highway Patrol worked to corral the cow off the highway

Authorities responded around noon Wednesday. After a trot on the freeway, at least five vehicles helped corral the animal down an off ramp, then eventually under a bridge and into a nearby parking lot. One official was seen with what looked like a lasso or some sort of rope as authorities tried to apprehend the animal.

After several minutes cornered in the parking lot, the cow was able to escape, climbing up a set of stairs and back onto the road.

Cow on freeway

The cow then managed to walk into a yard, seemingly someone's ranch, though it's not clear whether the cow came from that property. A man on the property closed the gate after the cow entered, and attempted to lasso it multiple times. Shortly before 1 p.m., several ranch hands cornered the animal before ultimately catching it and wrestling it to the ground.

