Crash on Interstate 10 in Tonopah leaves 3 people dead, road closed in both directions

Updated  March 1, 2025 3:51pm MST
FOX 10 Phoenix
    • Three people were killed in a crash on Interstate 10 near Tonopah.
    • Both directions of the freeway were closed with westbound traffic reopening around 3:30 p.m.

TONOPAH, Ariz. - Three people are dead in a multi-car crash west of Phoenix on Interstate 10.

According to Arizona DPS, the crash happened around 1 p.m. near milepost 89 and involved multiple semi-trucks, among other vehicles.

Both directions of the main horizontal freeway were closed for an investigation at Mile Post 88, near Salome Road.

Westbound traffic reopened around 3:35 p.m.

What we don't know:

We are still waiting for the cause of the crash. There was a significant dust storm in the area, but visibility has not been listed as a factor in the crash.

Map of where the crash happened:

  • Arizona Department of Public Safety and Arizona Department of Transportation

