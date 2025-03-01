Crash on Interstate 10 in Tonopah leaves 3 people dead, road closed in both directions
TONOPAH, Ariz. - Three people are dead in a multi-car crash west of Phoenix on Interstate 10.
According to Arizona DPS, the crash happened around 1 p.m. near milepost 89 and involved multiple semi-trucks, among other vehicles.
Both directions of the main horizontal freeway were closed for an investigation at Mile Post 88, near Salome Road.
Westbound traffic reopened around 3:35 p.m.
What we don't know:
We are still waiting for the cause of the crash. There was a significant dust storm in the area, but visibility has not been listed as a factor in the crash.