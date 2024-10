The Brief Arizona DPS says a crash on Loop 202 near I-10 was deadly. Troopers didn't say what exactly led up to the crash, or who died.



At least one person was killed in a crash on Loop 202 in Phoenix on Sunday morning.

The Oct. 20 crash happened on the highway near the eastbound I-10 interchange around 6 a.m., Arizona DPS said.

There's no word on what led up to the crash, or who died.