Crash in Phoenix kills 2 people: PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say two people are dead as a result of a crash in north Phoenix on Oct. 15.
What we know:
Per a statement, officers were called out at around 2:15 p.m. to the area of 35th Avenue and Union Hills. When officers arrived, they found two cars that were involved in a crash.
"The fire department responded and transported two people to the hospital with serious injuries. Two others were treated on scene but died from their injuries," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to identify the two people who died in the crash. They also did not release any additional details surrounding the crash.
What's next:
Per the statement, detectives will investigate the crash.