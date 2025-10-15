Crash in Phoenix kills 2 people: PD

The Brief Two people died following a crash in north Phoenix, according to police. The incident happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Union Hills.



Phoenix Police say two people are dead as a result of a crash in north Phoenix on Oct. 15.

What we know:

Per a statement, officers were called out at around 2:15 p.m. to the area of 35th Avenue and Union Hills. When officers arrived, they found two cars that were involved in a crash.

"The fire department responded and transported two people to the hospital with serious injuries. Two others were treated on scene but died from their injuries," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to identify the two people who died in the crash. They also did not release any additional details surrounding the crash.

What's next:

Per the statement, detectives will investigate the crash.

Area where the crash happened