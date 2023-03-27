We have featured many different flavors of ice cream on Houston's Morning show over the years. From brisket to chicken and waffles, macaroni and cheese to biscuits and jam, we've tried them all.

Best places for crawfish in Houston: BB's Tex-Orleans, Hot and Buttered, more

But Monday, our intrepid food reporter Ruben Dominguez faced off with the ice cream flavor that everyone is talking about, Crawfish! It was created by Red Circle Ice Cream, and it is exactly what you think it is.

Check out the video and see for yourself.



