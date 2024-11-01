Crews battle fire at Phoenix apartment that was under renovation

The Brief A fire happened at an apartment near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road. Crews were able to keep it from spreading to other units. Officials say the apartment was under renovation at the time.



An investigation is underway after an early morning fire in Phoenix.

The fire happened at an apartment near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road. Firefighters say when crews arrived at the scene, they found smoke coming from a second floor apartment. They were able to quickly put out the fire and keep it from spreading to connecting units.

Officials say the apartment was under renovation at the time, and they are working to determine a cause of the flames.