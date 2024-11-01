Expand / Collapse search

Crews battle fire at Phoenix apartment that was under renovation

Published  November 1, 2024 8:18am MST
Phoenix
An investigation is underway after an early morning fire happened at an apartment that was under renovation in the area of 35th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix.

The fire happened at an apartment near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road. Firefighters say when crews arrived at the scene, they found smoke coming from a second floor apartment. They were able to quickly put out the fire and keep it from spreading to connecting units.

Officials say the apartment was under renovation at the time, and they are working to determine a cause of the flames.