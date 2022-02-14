Crews respond to 'very serious' car vs. motorcycle crash in Phoenix

article

Phoenix Police officers were at the scene of a car vs. motorcycle collision in Phoenix on the afternoon of Feb. 14.

The incident took place in an area south of 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. In a brief statement, Sgt. Ann Justus described the crash as "very serious."

Sgt. Justus also said the crash did not involve any students. The crash scene was located close to Barry Goldwater High School.

