3 injured after crash knocks down Phoenix traffic pole

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix traffic pole knocked down after crash

PHOENIX - Three people were injured in a crash that knocked down a traffic pole in Phoenix early Monday morning.

Phoenix police and firefighters responded to a collision at 15th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Feb. 14.

Three juveniles were reportedly in the car during the accident. One person was hospitalized with serious injuries, while the other two sustain minor injuries.

The eastbound lanes have been restricted for the investigation.

No information has been released about what led up to the crash.

