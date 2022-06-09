Expand / Collapse search
Crews responding to possible crash involving military plane near California-Arizona border

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 6:44PM
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. - Crews are responding to reports of a possible military plane crash – this time near Yuma, Arizona.

According to the Naval Air Facility El Centro, the possible crash scene is about 35 miles north of Yuma, an area just east of Imperial County, California and just miles off the California-Arizona border. 

Officials say crews are heading to the scene. As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, officials are not sure if there are injuries being reported from the scene.

Thursday's development comes just a day after a different military aircraft crashed in Imperial County, killing five Marines Wednesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5 Marines dead after military aircraft crash in Imperial County, California

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.