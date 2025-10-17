Crews at scene of multi-vehicle crash along I-10 in Buckeye: DPS
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say all eastbound lanes on the I-10 are blocked in the far West Valley as a result of a crash that involved several vehicles.
What we know:
According to a brief statement, the crash happened at around 3:17 p.m. near Verrado Way in Buckeye, and injuries have been reported.
DPS officials also said a couple of people require extrication.
What we don't know:
Officials with DPS did not say how many people were injured, nor did they mention the severity of such injuries.