Crews at scene of multi-vehicle crash along I-10 in Buckeye: DPS

The Brief A portion of I-10 East is closed as a result of a multi-vehicle crash, according to DPS. The crash happened near I-10 and Verrado Way in Buckeye.



Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say all eastbound lanes on the I-10 are blocked in the far West Valley as a result of a crash that involved several vehicles.

What we know:

According to a brief statement, the crash happened at around 3:17 p.m. near Verrado Way in Buckeye, and injuries have been reported.

DPS officials also said a couple of people require extrication.

What we don't know:

Officials with DPS did not say how many people were injured, nor did they mention the severity of such injuries.

Area where the crash happened