Crime victims rally at Arizona capitol asking for trauma recovery centers to help heal from violence

Crime victims gathered at the Arizona State Capitol on Monday, April 25 to call for more support and safer communities.

During an emotional day, dozens held a vigil and urged lawmakers to establish funding for the state's first trauma recovery center.

They say gathering together helps even though they all have different backgrounds. Some have survived domestic violence, assault, gun violence and other traumatic events.

They want and need more help, and are showing that by transforming their pain into action.

"It's very important that we have support and a sense of community and that our voices are heard," an attendee said.

They're advocating for trauma recovery services in the form of stable funding for victim compensation funds that will help them if they need medical or financial assistance.

"For me, this work is forever work. To make communities better, and to stop the ever-present cycle of violence that is with us," Carol Gaxiola said.

On April 22 of this year, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed HB 2604 into law, which "which extended official and emergency orders of protections for victims of crime."

Gaxiola carries a photo of her daughter with her to make sure her memory isn't forgotten. She was shot and killed in 1999 at the age of 14.

"Two steps we can take to impact that generational violence is to establish trauma recovery centers in communities and begin healing," Gaxiola said.

According to Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice (CSSJ), many victims report suffering from physical and mental trauma and many have to take time off of work.

This is why they are asking for more help.

"Arizona, I'm sorry, no. We are not doing enough. We are being criminalized for being victims, and it is not OK," an attendee said.

In a news release about the event, we heard more from survivors who are asking for trauma services.

"As a domestic violence survivor, I understand how unaddressed trauma can have a lasting impact on your life and the lives of your loved ones," said Celina Jyoti, crime survivor and member of Arizona Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, who escaped an abusive marriage. "My children and I are still on the road to recovery after years of physical and mental abuse from my ex-husband. Arizona lawmakers must continue to support communities most harmed by violence by making sure that we have access to trauma recovery services and the resources that we need to heal."

