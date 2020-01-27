Crowd lifts vehicle to free trapped woman
NEW YORK - Video has gone viral of an SUV being rocked and tipped onto two wheels by people on the Lower East Side of Manhattan as they attempted to free a woman trapped under it.
The incident occurred Sunday at Delancey Street and Norfolk Street.
The passers-by rushed to aid the trapped woman, who was reportedly knocked over in a traffic incident. They could be seen lifting the black Mercedes SUV.
Twitter user @colbydroscher posted the video and a photo of the incident Sunday afternoon.
The photo shows the woman lying on the street after she was removed from beneath the vehicle. She was seen looking at a phone while firefighters kneeled around her to provide aid.
"The woman is awake and on her phone," wrote @colbydroscher.
The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital, according to the NY Post. Her condition was unclear.
