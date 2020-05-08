'Cruise the Zoo': You can drive your car through the Phoenix Zoo during May

article

Every weekend during the month of May, you can visit the Phoenix Zoo while maintaining social distancing measures amid the coronavirus.

The "Cruise the Zoo" 30-minute event at the Phoenix Zoo allows you to drive your car through the park through the end of the month to view a variety of animals, such as flamingos, elephants, and more.

“We chose a path that would allow for optimal viewing of as many animals as possible,” said Bert Castro, President and CEO of the Phoenix Zoo. “This will be great enrichment for our animals, some of who have missed our guests, and our dedicated staff can’t wait to hear the Zoo filled with the sounds of people once again enjoying the Zoo and being inspired by nature.”

"Cruise the Zoo" dates and times are as follows:

Friday, May 8 through Monday, May 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday sold out)

Friday, May 15 through Monday, May 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday sold out)

Friday, May 22 through Monday, May 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, May 29 through Sunday, May 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cost of "Cruise the Zoo" is $50 per vehicle for members and $65 per vehicle for the general public.

Tickets can be purchased online at phoenixzoo.org.

The zoo says there will be approximately 600 tickets available for sale per day.

An audio tour option is available for guests at phoenixzoo.org/cruisethezoo.