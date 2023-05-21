Expand / Collapse search

Customer hits Frontier flight attendant with intercom phone, airline says

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 12:16PM
A Frontier Airlines plane lands at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

DENVER - A customer became so upset that she picked up an intercom phone and struck a flight attendant with it, according to Frontier airlines. 

The company said it happened Sunday morning on a flight from Denver to Tampa while the plane was awaiting departure. 

According to the airlines, the customer became belligerent while onboard and asked to deplane.

As she deplaned, she hit the flight attendant. 

The airline said Denver law enforcement arrested her, and the flight left for Tampa. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 

