Cybertruck burned in Tesla dealership fire; double shooting at Phoenix apartments l Morning News Brief

The Morning News Brief on Monday, April 28, 2025. (KSAZ-TV and Getty Images)
A fire that burned a Cybertruck at an East Valley Tesla dealership is being investigated as possible arson; two people were shot at a west Phoenix apartment complex; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of April 28.
1. Possible arson investigation
A fire at a Mesa Tesla dealership near Sossaman Road and Southern Avenue is being investigated as possible arson, police said.
2. Rest in peace
Jiggly Caliente, who first found fame on "RuPaul's Drag Race" in 2011, has died just days after experiencing a "serious health setback" that resulted in the loss of her leg.
3. Double shooting investigation
A man and a woman are expected to survive after being shot at an apartment complex near 99th Avenue and Thomas Road, police said.
4. Horses rescued from mud pit
Two horses in Herber-Overgaard couldn't make it out of a mud pit alone, and it took an entire team to save the day. It took seven people more than an hour to pull the helpless animals free.
5. Recall alert
The recall pertains to certain four-packs of Martinelli's 10-ounce round glass apple juice bottles sold across 28 states, including Arizona. It was sparked by concern over potential patulin contamination, according to the FDA.
Today's weather
Monday will be a sunny and nice start to the week in the Valley. We'll see a high in the low-80s.