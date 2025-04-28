Expand / Collapse search

Cybertruck burned in Tesla dealership fire; double shooting at Phoenix apartments l Morning News Brief

By
Published  April 28, 2025 9:57am MST
The Morning News Brief on Monday, April 28, 2025. (KSAZ-TV and Getty Images)

A fire that burned a Cybertruck at an East Valley Tesla dealership is being investigated as possible arson; two people were shot at a west Phoenix apartment complex; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of April 28.

1. Possible arson investigation

Mesa Tesla dealership fire is possible arson, police say
A fire at a Mesa Tesla dealership near Sossaman Road and Southern Avenue is being investigated as possible arson, police said.

2. Rest in peace

Jiggly Caliente, 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star, dies after infection resulting in leg amputation
Jiggly Caliente, who first found fame on "RuPaul's Drag Race" in 2011, has died just days after experiencing a "serious health setback" that resulted in the loss of her leg.

3. Double shooting investigation

Man, woman shot at Phoenix apartment complex
A man and a woman are expected to survive after being shot at an apartment complex near 99th Avenue and Thomas Road, police said.

4. Horses rescued from mud pit

Volunteers rescue mare and her foal from mud pit in Navajo County
Two horses in Herber-Overgaard couldn't make it out of a mud pit alone, and it took an entire team to save the day. It took seven people more than an hour to pull the helpless animals free.

5. Recall alert

Apple juice recalled in 28 states due to toxic substance, FDA says
The recall pertains to certain four-packs of Martinelli's 10-ounce round glass apple juice bottles sold across 28 states, including Arizona. It was sparked by concern over potential patulin contamination, according to the FDA.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Slightly warmer temps on Monday in Phoenix
Monday will be a sunny and nice start to the week in the Valley. We'll see a high in the low-80s.

