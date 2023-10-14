D-backs buzz builds as the team's unexpected playoff run continues

There's a buzz in baseball and it's all about the Arizona Diamondbacks and their unexpected playoff run.

They beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS series sweep, and now they're a step away from the World Series. This was a team that few thought would get this far, and now the city of Phoenix is hyped.

Diamondbacks mania is sweeping through the Valley, especially at the Arizona Fall League on Saturday in Goodyear.

Young fans have their heroes.

"Zac Gallen. He’s an amazing pitcher, I think he’s a good Cy Young candidate. and also he's a pitcher just like me."

Older fans are soaking in the glory.

"My son and I were at game three. To be there live to see history in the making with the four home runs and for them to sweep the Dodgers was the best thing in the world."

Local businesses are hitting home runs selling merch for an October run not seen in years.

Featured article

"It’s been so exciting to be around for this playoff push," Sydney Ryan, a sales associate at State 48 said. "It’s been electric."

She says their D-back shirts are hitting it out of the park with customers.

"We’ve had a lot of people coming in today, all week, so they are moving fast," she said.

At La Purisima Bakery, it's the same story.

"It’s a fun time to be a D-backs fan," said Armando Arellano, manager of La Purisima bakery.

The specialty D-backs retro-colored conchas are selling like hotcakes.

"People love them. We can’t keep up with it. We’re trying our best, working night and day, it’s fun, but we are making a lot of them," he said.

As fans can’t wait for what’s ahead, local restaurants and bars are offering specials for the game Monday afternoon.

"Zero expectations. They were supposed to be doing this in the next few years. But it’s happening this year and why not us?"

The official watch party will be right outside the stadium at Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar. There will be raffle prizes for each inning and complimentary parking.