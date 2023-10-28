D-backs fans share their superstitions during World Series run

Pro athletes are well known for having superstitions.

D-backs fans do, too. From hats and shirts, and even underwear.

During a World Series game 2 watch party at Surprise Stadium on Saturday, fans were doing what they could to ensure another D-backs win.

With such an unpredictable game like baseball, many are clinging to good luck charms or routines to get that win.

And they did get the win against the Rangers in game 2.

"This hat right here."

"I cross my fingers, and sometimes I don’t look if it’s going to be ball three."

"We went to the NLCS games and we got these towels for the 3rd and 4th game, so we got those, hopefully, that’s the magic."

Even players like Corbin Carroll believe.

"I mean, I guess for the post-season run it’s been the hat choice that’s had the impact. I got to wear the same hat until we lose, then it’s got to go. So that’s been my superstition I guess," he said.

Does this have any impact on how the team plays?

Of course not, but that’s still part of the fun.

