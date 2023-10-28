Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
9
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
High Wind Warning
from SAT 8:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 4:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Freeze Warning
from SUN 2:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
Freeze Watch
from TUE 3:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Watch
from MON 2:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

D-backs fans share their superstitions during World Series run

By
Published 
Arizona Diamondbacks
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Pro athletes are well known for having superstitions.

D-backs fans do, too. From hats and shirts, and even underwear.

During a World Series game 2 watch party at Surprise Stadium on Saturday, fans were doing what they could to ensure another D-backs win.

With such an unpredictable game like baseball, many are clinging to good luck charms or routines to get that win.

And they did get the win against the Rangers in game 2.

Featured

World Series Game 2: Rangers lose to D-backs 9-1; series tied 1-1
article

World Series Game 2: Rangers lose to D-backs 9-1; series tied 1-1

The Texas Rangers dropped Game 2 of the World Series to the D-backs 9-1, and now head to Arizona with the series tied 1-1.

"This hat right here."

"I cross my fingers, and sometimes I don’t look if it’s going to be ball three."

"We went to the NLCS games and we got these towels for the 3rd and 4th game, so we got those, hopefully, that’s the magic."

Even players like Corbin Carroll believe.

D-backs fans share superstitions during World Series run

Pro athletes are well known for having superstitions. D-backs fans do, too. From hats and shirts, and even underwear. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has more.

"I mean, I guess for the post-season run it’s been the hat choice that’s had the impact. I got to wear the same hat until we lose, then it’s got to go. So that’s been my superstition I guess," he said.

Does this have any impact on how the team plays?

Of course not, but that’s still part of the fun.

Click here for more World Series coverage.