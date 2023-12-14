Dallas man suffering stroke receives live-saving treatment at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

One man is holding onto his family this holiday season after surviving a stroke. He was on a flight when his life was saved on a Sky Harbor Airport tarmac.

"That guy has given me another chance of life. I could have easily been on the other side," said Richard Flores.

It's a holiday gift that 63-year-old Flores will never forget: the precious gift of life.

"We're just so thankful," said Richard's wife, Rose Flores.

Rose says the family was leaving Los Angeles to return to Dallas, and while on the plane, Richard told her his eyesight was fading.

"As we were talking, his speech was getting more and more slurred and sluggish, so that's when I told our son-in-law Steven, who was sitting right behind us, hey, something's not quite right here."

Within moments, she watched as her husband's condition went from bad to worse.

"He was clearly having a stroke."

Thanks to the work of many on the flight, the plane was quickly diverted to Phoenix.

"It was exactly where Richard needed to be at that time," said Rose.

That's because at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport tarmac, Richard was immediately treated by Barrow Neurological Institute's mobile stroke unit.

"Every single minute counts," said Dr. Daniel Gonzalez, who was at the helm. "It was more of the dramatic scenes I've been a part of."

But soon after rapidly administering treatment, Richard began to speak on the way to the hospital.

"It was absolutely amazing watching that team in action," said Rose.

Thankful for their holiday miracle, they now stress the importance of knowing the signs of a stroke and acting immediately.

"If any patient has an issue with their balance, or their eyes, or their vision, if a patient has unilateral or one-sided face weakness, or arm weakness, or issues with speaking or understanding speech–time is of the essence," said Gonzalez.