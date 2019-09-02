Damage left behind across the Valley following weekend monsoon

The aftermath of Sunday's monsoon storm brought out a lot of people to survey the damage especially near 35th Avenue and Peoria where a parapet was ripped off.

There's no playbook for monsoon season. It's almost impossible to predict where they'll hit the hardest. It's a game of hurry up and wait.

If you ask folks if they've seen something like the damage to the strip mall on 35th Ave. and Peoria this morning they probably say this:

"Not in this neighborhood now and I've been here since '72, said Richard Edwards, a Phoenix resident.

Richard Edwards says he believes the reason behind the collapsed parapet that used to hang over four storefronts in microbursts.

"Desert microburst, they hit all over the place," says Edwards.

Sunday's storm rolled in quickly with a curtain of dust, followed by heavy rains and strong winds.

Edwards says he first saw the damage on Facebook and realized it was just a few streets away from his home and wanted to check it out for himself.

"So we drove over here and by golly, they took a hit," explained Ewards.

Thankfully no one was hurt, and the complex will rebuild. Edwards and his friend say they're grateful they had no damage to their homes.

"It was windy at my house but it didn't really do any damage, it knocked over a plant, I have double-paned windows and I didn't hardly hear anything," said Edwards.