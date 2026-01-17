'Dangerous' stabbing suspect wanted in Arizona, police say
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flagstaff Police are searching for a stabbing suspect who they are calling "armed and dangerous."
What we know:
At 5:21 a.m. on Jan. 17, officers responded to a report of a disturbance, to find a man stabbed, in the 2800 block of South Highland Mesa Road.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in stable condition.
Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Justin Lee Watson, who they are actively searching for. He is described as a Native American man, weighing around 200 pounds and standing at 5-foot-9.
He was last seen in a black hoodie sweater, black Nike sweatpants, and a black beanie. Watson reportedly left the area on an all-black bike.
Courtesy: Flagstaff PD
What they're saying:
"Justin should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, contact police immediately," Sgt. J.L. Rintala with Flagstaff PD said. Tips can also be made at Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Map of where the stabbing occurred.
The Source: Flagstaff Police Department