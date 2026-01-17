Expand / Collapse search

'Dangerous' stabbing suspect wanted in Arizona, police say

Published  January 17, 2026 3:54pm MST
Police are searching for 29-year-old Justin Watson, who they believe stabbed a man at a Flagstaff home.

The Brief

    • Flagstaff Police are searching for Justin Lee Watson, a 29-year-old man considered "armed and dangerous" following a stabbing early Saturday morning.
    • A victim is in stable condition at a local hospital after the attack.
    • The suspect remains at large and was last seen wearing all-black clothing on an all-black bike.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flagstaff Police are searching for a stabbing suspect who they are calling "armed and dangerous."

What we know:

At 5:21 a.m. on Jan. 17, officers responded to a report of a disturbance, to find a man stabbed, in the 2800 block of South Highland Mesa Road.  

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in stable condition. 

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Justin Lee Watson, who they are actively searching for. He is described as a Native American man, weighing around 200 pounds and standing at 5-foot-9. 

He was last seen in a black hoodie sweater, black Nike sweatpants, and a black beanie. Watson reportedly left the area on an all-black bike.

What they're saying:

"Justin should be considered armed and dangerous.  If seen, contact police immediately," Sgt. J.L. Rintala with Flagstaff PD said. Tips can also be made at Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

This remains an ongoing investigation. 

