Daniel Paduchowski: Flagstaff man sentenced to prison for murdering his wife

The Brief Daniel Paduchowski has been sentenced to prison for murdering his wife. Paduchowski initially reported his wife as missing, but police quickly declared the case suspicious. The suspect pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with prosecutors.



Daniel Paduchowski, a Flagstaff man who authorities say admitted to killing his wife, learned his punishment on Oct. 15.

In court, a judge sentenced Paduchowski to 16 years behind bars. He will not be eligible for any kind of early release.

Paduchowski was arrested for the murder of his wife, Kelly, in June. He initially reported that his wife was missing in the Flagstaff area, but shortly after, police declared the case suspicious, and arrested Daniel.

In July, Paduchowski pleaded guilty to Kelly's murder as part of a plea deal in which he led police to her body.