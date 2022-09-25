Famed landscape artist plows massive anti-war message

An Italian land artist whose past creations include images of Greta Thunberg and Pope Francis has unveiled his latest piece: a massive appeal to world superpowers to end current conflicts.

Dario Gambarin’s latest creation in Castagnaro, Italy, was plowed on a 26,000-square-meter plot of land using only a tractor, plough and rotating harrow. He didn’t do any tracing on the ground, according to FOX News.

In the past, Gambarin has used a plough to create images of Leonardo da Vinci, Dante, Beethoven and Nelson Mandela. He’s also taken to the fields to highlight environmental causes.

Gambarin’s newest piece was revealed just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to use nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine.

Putin this week pledged to use "all available means" to stave off any challenges as Russia moves to summarily claim more Ukrainian territory despite heavy losses on the battlefield. Another senior Russian political figure specified the next day that included nuclear weapons.

Such a use would return the world to nuclear war for the first time since the U.S. dropped bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, and risk escalation on a scale the world has never seen.

U.S. and European Union officials say new sanctions are in the works in response to Putin's latest moves.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.