Darrell Brooks trial: Defense witnesses back on stand, testimony nears end

Darrell Brooks brings more witnesses for his defense to the stand in his trial on Friday, Oct. 21. Brooks is charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. There was talk that all testimony could be wrapped up by the end of the day Friday. But Brooks himself said, "That's not gonna happen."

As soon as court went into session on Friday, Brooks immediately asked the court for paperwork he said he was missing. Brooks said he would not call any witnesses until he had that paperwork in hand. But Judge Jennifer Dorow said it was Brooks' responsibility to have what he needed for his own defense.

After bringing the jury into the courtroom, Brooks continued to press the court for information. Eventually, the judge sent the jury out of the courtroom once again.

Brooks made a request of the court to subpoena his mother to be a witness for his defense. Judge Dorow said that paperwork will need to be filled out – and submitted in a timeline manner.

Douglas Kolar, attended Christmas parade with daughter

First to take the witness stand on Friday for the defense was Douglas Kolar. He attended the Waukesha Christmas parade with his daughter – who was marching in the parade. Kolar testified about what he saw involving a red vehicle.

"As we were approaching White Rock I noticed a vehicle coming through where the parade participants were going. It was a red vehicle. It was honking its horn," Kolar said. "Between two of the groups, it veered to the left. A police officer attempted to stop the vehicle - reached for the door handle. The vehicle started to speed off."

Douglas Kolar

Kolar testified after he saw the vehicle speed off, he grabbed his daughter and walked as fast as they could to their car.

When Brooks pressed Kolar about the description of the vehicle he saw, Kolar said it was a red SUV – adding later, the rear windows were tinted.

Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper asked a couple of questions during cross-examination. One referred to the manner in which the red SUV was being driven. Kolar answered "yes" to whether it was driving erratically. Opper also asked Kolar about a description of the person who was driving the vehicle. Kolar described the person has a Black male with dreadlocks and tattoos.

Steven Guth, Waukesha Police Department detective

Waukesha Police Detective Steven Guth was next to take the stand. He testified about making contact with Erika Patterson, Brooks' estranged girlfriend.

Steven Guth, Waukesha Police Detective

NOTE: FOX6 News will update this post as new testimony is presented in court.

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.