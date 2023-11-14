Daughter of Phoenix woman killed in house fire details recent trouble with the suspect

The daughter of Elizabeth Bell, the woman killed in a north Phoenix house fire, is giving perspective on her mother's troubles with a former caregiver before her death.

Justine Jordan is in shock and is taking time to process what happened. She said she was supposed to visit her mom on the day of the house fire.

She says she wishes she had been there to save her mom's life.

"I'm hanging in there, just in utter shock still," she said.

Justine's heart can't handle going back to the crime scene where her mother died in a tragic fire.

"I miss her," Justine said. "She was a good human being."

She would visit her mom every couple of days and planned to visit that fateful day. Now, she lives with regret.

"I wish I would have gone over there even though I didn't feel good," Justine said.

Investigators say there was a second person inside the home at the time of the fire on 38th Drive and Irma Lane. That person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and they told police Tweed started the fire, which spread throughout the entire home.

Justine says her mom was inside the home with her caregiver. She knew her mom's caregiver because he used to be her neighbor.

"He's a nice guy, he's a good guy," she said. "He said he was willing to be her caregiver, so he took a couple of classes, and he became her caregiver."

Court documents reveal the caregiver tried to get Bell out of the house, but couldn't because of the growing smoke and flames.

Before Bell's life was taken from her, she made one thing clear to her daughter about Tweed.

"She wanted him out. She wanted him out," she said.

Justine knew about the injunction against harassment that Tweed was served two days before the fire. She wishes the police had done more when multiple 911 calls were made because she believes it could have saved her mom's life.

Court documents reveal Tweed was hired as her caregiver last year and lived in her backyard cottage.

"I wish she would have gotten out of there, of course. I wish he was evicted. She called the police several times. They never got him out," Justine said.

Her last words to her mom are simple but go a long way.

"I love you. Miss you," she said.

Tweed was arrested at his mother's house. He tried to run away from the police but was caught.

He was also found with fentanyl on him. His bond is set at $2 million.