DC crosswalk transforms into dance floor as group entertains drivers

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A group of dancers strutted their stuff on a crosswalk in D.C. this week as they entertained drivers waiting at a stoplight with laughter and music.

DC crosswalk transformed into dance floor as group entertains drivers

A group of dancers strutted their stuff on a crosswalk in D.C. this week as they entertained drivers waiting at a stoplight with laughter and music.

Roughly a dozen people made the street their dance floor, dressed in everything from just shorts to ball gowns.

The group formed somewhat of a single-file line on the crosswalk, dancing in tandem to music playing from one of their speakers as drivers filmed them.