DC’s first statehood hearing in 25 years held on Capitol Hill

D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser and other city leaders met on Capitol Hill Thursday for Washington, D.C.'s first House hearing on U.S. statehood in a quarter-century.

The bill, which is being discussed by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, has more than 200 co-sponsors and the support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, both Democrats.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, the District's nonvoting member of Congress, opened the meeting shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday.

Earlier this week, Bowser, Norton and other city leaders led a caravan toward the U.S. Capitol to symbolize the city's fight for congressional voting rights. Nearly 150 flags bearing an extra star lined Pennsylvania Avenue during the parade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.