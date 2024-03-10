Dead body found on rural Maricopa County road, sheriff's office says

A dead body was found in rural Maricopa County early Sunday morning and deputies are looking into what might've happened.

At around 5:45 a.m. on March 10 near Rainbow Trail and Old US Highway 80, MCSO deputies responded to reports of a person lying on the road. When they got there, they found the body of a dead man.

For now, what led to his death remains unknown and the case is under investigation.

The man's name hasn't been released.

Map of the area where the man was found: