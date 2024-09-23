Deadly ATV crash; murder-suicide investigation in Surprise | Nightly Roundup

Gun laws questioned; deadly Arizona shooting | Nightly Roundup
From an ATV crash that took a life in north Phoenix, to a murder-suicide in Surprise that police say happened because of an alleged love triangle, here are tonight's top stories.
1. 1 dead, 1 hurt in north Phoenix ATV crash
An ATV crash near 47th Avenue and Beardsley Road left one person dead and another person injured, police said.
2. Surprise PD says deadly shooting was a murder-suicide
Two men are dead following a shooting early Monday morning in Surprise, and police believe it was a murder-suicide. Police say the victim was dating the suspect's ex-wife.
3. Jamie Yazzie case: Boyfriend of Navajo woman to be sentenced in her killing
Tre C. James was convicted in federal court in Phoenix in the fatal shooting of Jamie Yazzie. The jury at the time also found James guilty of several acts of domestic violence committed against three former dating partners.
4. Speeding DUI driver hits and kills motorcyclist while going 140 mph, DPS says
An intoxicated driver going about 140 mph crashed into a motorcyclist, killing him, early Sunday morning on I-10 in Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
5. Enhanced background checks are preventing gun sales, but some question if they target the wrong people
New enhanced background checks have prevented thousands of gun sales this year so far, the White House said. Some are saying, however, that these checks are targeting the wrong people.