At least one person is dead after a crash on Loop 101 on Thursday night in Phoenix.

The Oct. 17 rollover crash happened near Thomas Road around 8:20 p.m. and Arizona DPS says one person died.

Traffic is backed up a bit as some lanes are closed for an investigation.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

No names have been released in this incident.