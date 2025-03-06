Deadly crashes in the Phoenix area; U.S. congressman censured | Morning News Brief

From snow in parts of the Arizona high country to deadly crashes in various parts of the Phoenix area, here's a look at some of your top stories this morning.
PHOENIX - From deadly crashes in the Phoenix area to a Congressman who was censured following an incident during President Trump's speech to Congress, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of Thursday, March 6, 2025.
1. Deadly multi-vehicle crash along West Valley freeway
A deadly crash has resulted in the closure of a portion of westbound I-10 in the West Valley.
2. Deadly crash investigation in the East Valley
A person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Mesa, according to police.
3. Strange object that fell from the sky in Texas identified
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has claimed an object that people from Quinlan say fell from the sky on Tuesday night.
4. Congressman censured after Trump speech
The U.S. House voted Thursday to censure Congressman Al Green following his ejection from the chamber during President Donald Trump’s address to Congress earlier this week.
Also read: What does it mean to be censured?
5. Loved ones of I-10 pileup victims set up crowdfunding accounts
Victims' loved ones are reeling from the fallout of the tragic deadly 12-car pile-up on I-10 in Tonopah on March 1.
Also, your weather forecast for today
Wet weather is making a comeback in parts of Arizona today and tomorrow.