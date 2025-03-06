Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 11:00 PM MST until SAT 2:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 11:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 2:00 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Mazatzal Mountains, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 6:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Central La Paz, Kofa, Parker Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until THU 8:45 PM MST, Pinal County

Deadly crashes in the Phoenix area; U.S. congressman censured | Morning News Brief

By
Published  March 6, 2025 10:44am MST
Deadly Phoenix pedestrian crash | Morning Headlines 3/6/2025

From snow in parts of the Arizona high country to deadly crashes in various parts of the Phoenix area, here's a look at some of your top stories this morning.

PHOENIX - From deadly crashes in the Phoenix area to a Congressman who was censured following an incident during President Trump's speech to Congress, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of Thursday, March 6, 2025.

1. Deadly multi-vehicle crash along West Valley freeway

Deadly multi-vehicle crash prompted I-10 closure in the West Valley

A deadly crash has resulted in the closure of a portion of westbound I-10 in the West Valley.

2. Deadly crash investigation in the East Valley

Deadly crash in Mesa prompted road closure: PD

A person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Mesa, according to police.

3. Strange object that fell from the sky in Texas identified

Border Patrol identifies strange object that fell from sky in North Texas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has claimed an object that people from Quinlan say fell from the sky on Tuesday night.

4. Congressman censured after Trump speech

Rep. Al Green censured after removal from President Trump's speech

The U.S. House voted Thursday to censure Congressman Al Green following his ejection from the chamber during President Donald Trump’s address to Congress earlier this week.

Also read: What does it mean to be censured?

5. Loved ones of I-10 pileup victims set up crowdfunding accounts

I-10 pileup: Victims' loved ones set up GoFundMe accounts to help with fallout

Victims' loved ones are reeling from the fallout of the tragic deadly 12-car pile-up on I-10 in Tonopah on March 1.

Also, your weather forecast for today

Arizona weather forecast: Wet weather expected in Phoenix and other parts of the state

Wet weather is making a comeback in parts of Arizona today and tomorrow.

